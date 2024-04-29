Boston police officers clear pro-Palestinian university demonstration

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, riot police descended upon Northeastern University in Boston, arresting more than 100 protesters amid allegations of anti-Semitic sentiments during a pro-Palestinian demonstration. The crackdown comes amidst a wave of nationwide activism against Israeli policies, with tensions escalating on college campuses across the United States.



The protest, which saw demonstrators setting up tents on Northeastern's campus earlier in the week, mirrored similar actions at New York's Columbia University and approximately 40 other educational institutions in the United States and Canada. However, the demonstration took a contentious turn when authorities accused protesters of advocating for violence against Jews.



Officers from various law enforcement agencies, including the Boston Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, and the university's own police force, encircled the encampment in the early hours of Saturday morning. Using zip ties, they restrained approximately 100 demonstrators who allegedly refused to disperse.



According to Massachusetts State Police, those arrested will face charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Northeastern University stated that individuals who presented a student ID were released but would face disciplinary measures, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards hate speech on campus.



The university asserted that the demonstration, which began as a student-led initiative, was infiltrated by external organizers unrelated to Northeastern. They condemned the use of anti-Semitic slurs, including "Kill the Jews," as crossing a dangerous line that cannot be tolerated within the campus community.



However, the Massachusetts chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) challenged this narrative, alleging that the anti-Semitic chants were initiated by "pro-Israel counter-supporters" in an attempt to discredit the pro-Palestinian movement. Video footage shared by the DSA purportedly shows protesters denouncing attempts to incite violence with chants of "Kill the Jews."



Amid conflicting accounts, student reporters on the scene acknowledged hearing the controversial statement but were unable to identify the individual responsible. The incident has ignited a debate within the university community, highlighting the complexities of navigating contentious political issues and maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

