Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 346 Times In One Day, Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy fired 346 times in the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday. A man was injured.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“One man was injured during an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. During the day, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 346 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire,” he wrote.

It is noted that Russian troops launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, and six airstrikes on Veselianka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne. Another 118 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Five MLRS attacks took place in Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne.

Invaders attack industrial site in

Most of all, there were 216 artillery attacks. The enemy fired from artillery at the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Luhanske, Verbove and Stepnohirsk.

There were 12 reports of residential destruction.

As reported, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed caponiers with ammunition and three Russian servicemen in the south.