Kuwait Amir To Depart Kuwait To Egypt Tomorrow On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to depart Kuwait heading to Egypt Tuesday (April 30) on a state visit. (end)
