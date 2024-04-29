               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir To Depart Kuwait To Egypt Tomorrow On State Visit


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to depart Kuwait heading to Egypt Tuesday (April 30) on a state visit. (end)
