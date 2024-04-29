Over 2 children die due to heat waves in Gaza

(MENAFN) The UN refugee agency UNRWA reported on Sunday that at least two Palestinian children tragically lost their lives as a result of a heat wave in the Gaza Strip.



“We received reports that at least two children died due to the heat,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated in a declaration.



“What more to endure: death, hunger, disease, displacement, and now living in greenhouses-like structures under scorching heat,” he further mentioned.



A severe heat wave has exacerbated the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, compounding the challenges faced by a population already grappling with the aftermath of a deadly Israeli offensive. The offensive, which began following an attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October, has resulted in the tragic loss of more than 34,400 lives and left thousands more injured.



“As temperature rises, life conditions in Gaza worsen,” UNRWA stated.



“Displaced people have access to less than 1 L of water per person per day for drinking, washing and bathing, against the 15 L minimum according to Sphere Standards,” it continued.



“Children pay the highest toll: we need a cease-fire now.”



More than six months into the Israeli conflict, extensive areas of Gaza remain devastated, with over 85 percent of the enclave's population forced into internal displacement. This dire situation is compounded by a severe blockade restricting access to essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine, as reported by the UN.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling in January demanding Tel Aviv cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

