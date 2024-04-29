Frank van den Broek secures historic victory in 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

(MENAFN) Frank van den Broek of the Dsm-Firmenich PostNL team secured victory in the 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday, marking a historic achievement for Dutch cycling.



With an impressive total time of 25 hours, 53 minutes, and nine seconds, the Dutch cyclist emerged as the overall winner of the Tour, solidifying his place in cycling history.



However, due to adverse weather conditions and slippery roads caused by rain in Istanbul, organizers made the decision to neutralize stage 8 of the race. The peloton completed only one lap of the planned route instead of the scheduled five, proceeding to Sultanahmet with the distinctive jersey holders leading the way.



In a remarkable milestone, 23-year-old van den Broek became the first-ever Dutch cyclist to claim victory in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye.



Merhawi Kudus of the Terengganu team secured second place, while Paul Double of the Polti Kometa team finished third in the overall standings.



In a gesture of generosity, the organizers announced that there would be no stage winner on Sunday, and the prize money for the stage would be donated to charity.



Van den Broek donned the Turquoise jersey as the overall leader, while his teammate Tobias Andresen from Denmark clinched the Green jersey for sprint race supremacy. Vinzent Dorn from Germany, representing Bike Aid, earned the red jersey for leading the climbing classification and the white jersey for triumphing in the Türkiye Beauties classification.



The Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team emerged victorious in the teams' general classification, underscoring their collective strength and prowess on the challenging terrain.



The Tour of Türkiye, distinguished as the only intercontinental bicycle tour in the world, attracted a diverse array of participants, including four world tour teams, seven professional teams, 12 continental teams, and one national team, showcasing the global appeal and significance of the event in the cycling calendar.

