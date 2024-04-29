US leader engages in phone call with Israeli premier to discuss Rafah

(MENAFN) The White House announced that Leader Joe Biden and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a phone conversation on Sunday, during which they discussed matters concerning the southern Gaza Strip's Rafah.



"The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position," a statement from the White House mentioned.



Despite warnings from the international community regarding a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, the Israeli army is proceeding with plans to attack the small city. Rafah is home to over 1.4 million displaced Palestinians, raising concerns about the impact of such an assault on civilian populations.



"The President and the Prime Minister also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week," the White House further mentioned.



The White House added that President Biden reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security, particularly in light of its recent defense against missile and drone attacks from Iran.



Additionally, Biden and Netanyahu discussed ongoing negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages and achieving an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

MENAFN29042024000045015839ID1108149792