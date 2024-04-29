Precision Health Redefining Healthcare Landscape In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been pioneering precision health in the region for close to a decade and aims to transform the way clinical screening is done for complex conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and autism, including screening for health issues specific to the Qatari and Middle Eastern populations.

An example of this is the BRCA Gene Mutations Study wherein 22 individuals with gene mutations contributing to breast and ovarian cancer susceptibility were identified and this led to early detection efforts. These patients were then referred to the National Center for Cancer Care and Research for treatment and management.

Additionally, a national initiative to implement Pharmacogenomics (PGx), a field exploring how genetics impact responses to medication for medication safety and efficacy, has been launched. This field enables clinicians to tailor genetic-guided dosing therapies based on the patient's DNA significantly improving treatment outcomes.

However, the development of precision health in Qatar has not been without its challenges, one of them being the underrepresentation of Arab populations in genomic research.

Mohammed H. Al Dosari, Communications and Participant Recruitment Manager for Qatar Biobank, said,“Arab populations have been less represented in genomic research due to limited available datasets.

“This gap is particularly noticeable in studies that predominantly focus on gene pools from Western countries, leading to a lack of comprehensive understanding of genetic variations within Arab populations.”

He added:“With genetic diagnosis based on actual population data, results are likely to be more relevant and accurate, leading to improved healthcare outcomes for the people of Qatar and beyond.”

To address this gap, Qatar Biobank has collected biodata from around 40,000 participants, which is then sequenced by the Qatar Genome Programme, and includes more than 30,500 Qatari participants.