Weather Instability Persists For Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- Jordan continues to experience weather instability on Monday as warm temperatures prevail across most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot conditions, with clouds at various altitudes.In the afternoon, rainfall is expected in different parts of the Kingdom, with heavy showers anticipated in certain areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, posing risks of flash floods and increased water levels in valleys and low-lying areas. Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, moderate in speed but periodically active, resulting in dusty conditions, particularly in the Badia region.The Jordan Meteorological Department warns of several potential hazards associated with this weather pattern, including the risk of flash floods and increased water levels in valleys and lowlands, slippery road conditions, reduced horizontal visibility due to dust, particularly in the desert areas, as well as the potential for thunder, lightning, and cold spells.Looking ahead to Tuesday, the atmospheric instability is expected to persist, with warm weather prevailing in most regions and relatively hotter conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Cloud cover is anticipated at various altitudes, with the likelihood of intermittent showers, potentially heavy at times, and accompanied by thunder and hail, particularly in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country, leading to the formation of torrents and increased water levels in valleys and low-lying areas.Winds are forecast to be northeasterly to northwesterly, of moderate speed, intermittently active, with the possibility of dust-raising, especially in desert regions.On Wednesday, the weather is expected to gradually stabilize, with warm conditions across most areas and slightly higher temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will be present at varying heights, and spotty showers of rain are possible in the far eastern parts of the Kingdom during the morning hours. The winds will be moderate, coming from the northwesterly direction, occasionally gaining strength.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: eastern Amman 30- 18C, western Amman 28- 16C, northern highlands 25 - 14C, Sharah highlands 26 - 12C, and Gulf of Aqaba 34– 22C.