War Update: 131 Combat Clashes As Ukraine Repels 55 Russian Assaults On Avdiivka Axis Alone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over past 24 hours, 131 combat engagements have taken place along the frontlines.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russians launched a missile attack and 82 airstrikes, as well as 108 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

Russian airstrikes hit Velyka Pysarivka of Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky, Kostyrka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, and Kizomys of Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence across the border, conducting sabotage missions in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other areas.

Kupiansk axis: Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks in the areas of Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

Lyman axis: the enemy executed 18 attacks near Kopanka and Novoserhiivka of Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebrianske Forestry of Luhansk region; and Terny of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: Ukraine's soldiers repelled 29 assaults in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Nove, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka axis: Ukraine repelled 55 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, and west of Semenivka in Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, tried 15 times to break through Ukrainian defense lines.

Orikhiv axis: the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions four times in the vicinity of Staromaiorske of Donetsk region.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not give up the intention to knock Ukrainian units out of their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, where they attacked five times in the area of Krynky of Kherson region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian forces continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the invaders along the entire line of battle.

Over the past day, the Air Force has hit 13 enemy manpower clusters while missile units engaged a another manpower cluster and a control point.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Canadian military instructors with Operation UNIFIER showed how they train Ukrainian recruits in demining.