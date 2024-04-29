No Russian Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 Monday, April 29, there are no Russian warships deployed in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to Ukraine's Naval Forces , reports Ukrinform.

In the Mediterranean, Russia keeps two warships on duty, including a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of Defense Forces South, Russia is seeing issues with the manufacture of new warships.