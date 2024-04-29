Russia Loses 1,320 Forces On Ukrainian Battlefield In Past Day Alone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses the Russian invasion army suffered in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 29, 2024, amount to 467,470.

That's including 1,320 killed and wounded in the past 24 hours, Ukrinform reports, referring to the estimates of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 7,285 Russian tanks (+6 in the past day), 14,007 (+16) armored fighting vehicles, 11,985 (+37) artillery systems, 1,051 (+1) MLR systems, 778 (+2) air defense systems, 348 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,528 (+21) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,124 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 16,109 (+44) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,974 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine reported 131 combat clashes along the frontlines in the past 24 hours. Ukraine's Air Force engaged 13 Russian manpower clusters .