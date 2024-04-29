(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) --

1959 -- Kuwait Municipality distributed 259 housing plots to eligible citizens in Al-Sha'ab district.

1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree amending a decree-into-law annuling the accord with the Independent American Oil Company.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving an accord for establishing the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the joining of a convention for suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft, signed in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 16, 1970.

2001 -- The Kuwaiti Government instructed Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development's support for the Saving and Credit Bank with KD 500 million (USD 1.6 billion).

2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the Fourth International Islamic Economic Forum.

2009 -- Qadsia SC won the 29th Gulf Basketball Tournament hosted by Kuwait, beating the Qatari team Al-Rayan in the final match, 69-67.

2013 -- Kuwait and Turkiye signed agreements for cooperation the sectors of air transport, higher education, scientific research, culture, arts, health, livestock, defense industries, in addition to waiving visa for diplomats and people carrying special passports.

2014 -- The National Assembly agreed by voting to a request by Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah to withdraw the interpellation motion from the session agenda.

2014 -- The National Assembly unanimously agreed to amending the law for establishing Zakat House and passed a law for consumer protection.

2019 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Al-Salam Palace Museum. (end) bs