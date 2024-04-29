Sonamarg Road Accident: Another Body Retrieved, Toll 5

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Another body was retrieved on Monday morning from Nallah Sindh in Kullan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district after a passenger vehicle rolled down into the stream in the Sonamarg, taking the total death toll to five.
On Sunday evening, a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the fast-moving stream at Gagangir in Sonamarg, the official said.ADVERTISEMENT
“Among the missing two people, one body has been retrieved while the efforts are on to trace another body,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.
The body has been taken to PHC Sonamarg for legal medical formalities and identification.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 4 Killed, 2 Missing As Passenger Vehicle Rolls Down Into Nallah Sind In Sonamarg Five Injured As Vehicle Skids Off Road On Zojila Pass
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29042024000215011059ID1108149669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.