Sonamarg Road Accident: Another Body Retrieved, Toll 5

On Sunday evening, a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the fast-moving stream at Gagangir in Sonamarg, the official said.

“Among the missing two people, one body has been retrieved while the efforts are on to trace another body,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.

The body has been taken to PHC Sonamarg for legal medical formalities and identification.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now