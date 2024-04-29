ASICS Athlete Peter Mwaniki Leads Victory at TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) [Bangalore, India – April 28th, 2024] – ASICS, a global Japanese sportswear brand celebrates the 16th edition of TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024. The 10K distance is widely regarded as the first milestone in long-distance running where athletes participate to give their personal best performance and others for running experience. The continued association of ASICS India with Procam International as the Official Sports Goods partner for TCS World 10K Bengaluru has been a remarkable journey with an astounding registration number of over 30,000 and dynamic competition amongst the runners across levels. ASICS athlete Peter Mwaniki with a remarkable timing 28:15 minutes emerged as a winner showcasing his phenomenal performance and implacable commitment.

The event marked a significant milestone for ASICS as the official sporting goods partner, exhibiting the brand's commitment to provide the best technology enabled shoes and apparels that includes the limited-edition NOVABLAST 4 with FF BLAST™ PLUS and FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning to create the perfect bounce effect concurrently encouraging softer landings, made with 20% recycled bio content, in addition with superior apparel collection for both men and women to elevate the overall running experience.

ASICS has experienced substantial growth in the running space across regions, solidifying its position as a preferred choice amongst athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide. This wave of movement has built strong running communities across India year-on-year and will continue to inspire more people to experience the uplifting benefits of movement.

Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA said, “We are committed to support and inspire individuals to achieve their fitness goals, and embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle through the power of running. With this continued association our focus remains to inculcate the runners about the power of movement to balance their physical and mental well-being. Witnessing 30,000 runners participate in this event is truly inspiring. This record-breaking turnout not only illustrates the growing passion for running in India but also solidifies ASICS’ role in nurturing this vibrant community. With 12 stores in the city and 25 stores in the region, South India remains a priority market for us.”

Speaking of the collaboration Mr. Vivek Singh, Jt, Managing Director, Procam International, "It has been an exciting journey to have ASICS as our Official Sports Goods partner for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024. Every year, the brand has set new benchmarks with top-of-the-line event merchandise that is highly sought after by our participants. Together, we are committed to promoting sportsmanship and fitness across the nation."

ASICS is leading the Running Movement in India, this phenomenal participation at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru reinforces ASICS' position as a preferred choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts in India. In addition to the technology and innovation leading products, ASICS represents brand’s commitment to nurture the running community by giving them access to ASICS Running Club. Through this initiative, ASICS emphasizes on the holistic benefits of movement – not just empowers the physical fitness, but also mental well-being that is widely talked about in ASICS global 'Move Your Mind with ASICS' campaign.







