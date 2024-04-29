Fine Hygienic Holding Celebrates EcoVadis Silver Rating Awarded to Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) DUBAI, UAE – April 28, 2024: Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and the MENA’s leading hygienic paper manufacturer, is proud to announce its Al Nakheel Paper Manufacturing plant has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver Rating. The prestigious recognition underlines FHH’s position among the top 20 per cent of companies globally in terms of sustainability practices and showcases its leading role in environmental and corporate social responsibility.



This EcoVadis Silver Rating for Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing, a key part of FHH, highlights the company’s commitment to setting new standards in sustainable manufacturing practices in the hygiene industry both regionally and globally. EcoVadis has conducted an extensive sustainability performance evaluation for FHH, encompassing a wide range of critical themes, including environmental responsibility, labour and human rights, ethical business practices, and sustainable procurement strategies.



James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, said: “We are immensely proud of Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing for achieving the EcoVadis Silver Rating. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our operations. It reaffirms our dedication to being a leading sustainable enterprise.”



EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains. Using innovative technology and sustainability expertise, it strives to engage companies and helps them adopt sustainable practices. Its silver rating acknowledges FHH's leadership in implementing environmentally friendly and socially responsible business practices. It also reinforces Fine Solutions, the away-from-home division of FHH, as the hygiene provider of choice for organisations that prioritise sustainability.



Fine Hygienic Holding and its subsidiaries, including Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing, remain committed to advancing sustainability initiatives and striving to make a positive impact on the environment and society.





MENAFN29042024005143011674ID1108149662