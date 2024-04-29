IATA Frustrated With New US DOT Consumer Protection Rules

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Washington, D.C. - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is disappointed with the U.S. Department of Transportation's two new broad consumer protection rules which by far exceed DOT's authority to regulate the deregulated airline industry.

The“Refunds and Other Consumer Protection Rule” will force airlines to provide automatic refunds for delays or cancellations, irrespective of the cause of the disruption.

The“Enhancing Transparency of Airline Ancillary Fees Rule” will render online searches less seamless and reduce price competition on optional airline services.

These, one size fits all passenger service mandates, will raise airline costs which will ultimately be reflected in higher ticket prices.



