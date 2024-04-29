British Airways Marks 70 Years Of Chicago Services

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

London

:

Customers travelling from Chicago with British Airways are

heading to a different terminal, as the airline moves its departures* from Terminal 5 to Terminal 3 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

This move coincides with British Airways' 70th anniversary of flying to Chicago, marking a significant milestone in the UK flag carrier's longstanding history in the city.

The relocation of the airline's departures to Terminal 3 will give departing British Airways customers an enhanced travel experience, with dedicated check-in desks and improved connections within the American Airlines network. Eligible customers will be able to enjoy premium lounges, including the American Airlines Flagship® Lounge and Admirals Club® lounges. The airline's arrival service will continue in Terminal 5.

In addition, this summer the airline is introducing a third non-stop daily service from Chicago to London Heathrow.

“Having flown to Chicago for 70 years we are constantly looking to further improve our service,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer.“The introduction of our third daily service to London, and moving our departures to Terminal 3 alongside our Atlantic Joint Business partners, underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and convenience to our valued customers in Chicago.”

As well as commemorating seven decades of connecting Chicago with London and beyond, the airline is celebrating the remarkable career of Regional Airport Manager Maureen McLafferty, who has dedicated 40 years of service to British Airways in Chicago. She said:“What an exciting way to mark our 70th year of flying to Chicago, and my fourth decade of working at British Airways, with the addition of a third daily flight and a move to this new home at O'Hare International Airport. We can't wait for our customers to experience the benefits of this new terminal and the convenience of our co-location with American Airlines.”

All British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus flights will now depart from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Terminal 3. The move will also bring British Airways closer to its oneworld partners including American Airlines, Iberia, Japan Airlines who are already based at Terminal 3.

British Airways has been an integral part of Chicago's aviation landscape since 1954, offering exceptional service on its routes to and from London Heathrow Airport. This summer the airline is operating three non-stop flights from Chicago to London per day, on its state-of-the-art Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.

For further information, customers should visit ba.

-B