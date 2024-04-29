AUS partners with Nokia to advance engineering education through Al Nukhba program

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, April 29, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) announced that Nokia, a global leader in telecommunications and technology, has joined the College of Engineering (CEN) Al Nukhba program following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on campus.

The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program establishes industry partnership collaborations in the areas of research, development, training programs, internships, exchange of information and personnel, joint supervision of students’ capstone projects and field trip visits.

Through the partnership, AUS students will gain access to enriching internship opportunities and hands-on training experiences. Both AUS and Nokia will supervise selected capstone projects, as well as the collaborative research projects of faculty and students, harnessing their collective expertise to address real-world challenges.

Nokia's commitment extends beyond technical training, with a dedicated focus on mentoring female engineering students to foster diversity and inclusion within the field. Furthermore, students will benefit from organized field trips, providing them with exposure to industry practices and cutting-edge technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nokia as a partner in our pursuit of academic excellence, technology advancement and industry relevance. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing our students with holistic learning experiences that prepare them for success in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. By joining forces with Nokia, we aim to have the students go beyond the traditional classroom education by gaining access to cutting-edge technology and real-world insights and empowering them to become innovative leaders and problem solvers in the field of digital transformation, advanced technology and telecommunication. Together, we aim to cultivate a generation of forward-thinking innovators poised to navigate and shape the future landscape of smart cities and technology," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.

“We are excited to join forces with American University of Sharjah, demonstrating our dedication to academic excellence and industry collaboration. Through internships, research projects and mentoring, we will empower students to become innovative leaders in digital transformation, advanced technology, and telecommunications. Together, we will shape the future of smart cities and technology, equipping students to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape," said Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure for Middle East at Nokia.

The AUS College of Engineering, through its Al Nukhba program, continues to lead in fostering innovation and excellence in engineering education. The strategic partnerships with industry formed through this program reinforce the college's commitment to providing students with unparalleled opportunities for growth and real-world experience, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the field.





