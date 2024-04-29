How Inclusive Sports Opportunities at QF are Empowering Students with Autism

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 28 April 2024: At Renad Academy – a specialized school that is part of Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education – inclusive sports programs are making a real difference to the lives of students with autism.

Specially designed according to their diverse needs and abilities, by integrating regular physical training and sports competitions, these programs promote holistic development and well-being among the students who embrace, enjoy, and benefit from them.

“We've observed significant positive impacts on our students through their participation in sports, including improved physical fitness, enhanced social skills, increased self-confidence, and a sense of belonging within the community,” says Yosr Essid, a PE Teacher at Renad Academy, which supports children and young people with autism, and their families.

“Sports provide structured environments where students can concentrate their energy, leading to improved focus during practices and games. This heightened attention span translates to better performance not only on the field, but also in their academic and daily activities.

“Participation in sports offers a release for physical activity, which helps in lowering stress and anxiety levels. Additionally, the predictable routines and rules in sports contribute to a sense of stability.”

Essid also says that sports have a crucial role in teaching essential social skills. “In team sports such as football or basketball, students learn the value of teamwork, cooperation, and sportsmanship,” he explained. “This fosters friendship and mutual respect among teammates, contributing significantly to their overall social growth.”

The inclusive sports programs at Renad Academy provide common features and strategies for students with autism, such as activities adjusted for sensory, communication, and motor needs. And the structured environment they offer reduce feelings of anxiety, and boost participants’ confidence.

“Strategies include designing individualized support plans tailored to strengths, challenges, and preferences for success, and placing an emphasis on participation and enjoyment,” said Essid. “And we collaborate with families and therapists to ensure the support we provide is aligned with them.

“By incorporating these features and strategies, inclusive sports programs can provide numerous benefits for students with autism.”

Addressing the diverse abilities, interests, and motivations of students in PE classes presents challenges, according to Essid. Teachers must balance varying skill levels and adapt lesson plans to meet individual needs, while managing resources such as equipment, facilities, and time.

“Maintaining motivation and engagement is crucial, especially for students who have less interest toward physical activity or have had negative experiences,” said Essid. “Effective PE teaching requires creative strategies, integrating fun, interactive activities, and offering choices to improve student engagement."

Each year, Renad Academy students participate in sports tournaments, including football, basketball, and athletics, and compete against other QF schools, and this has seen them secure first place in some of the competitions.

“At Renad Academy we are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all students have the chance to participate and excel in sports.” Essid said. “One of my goals is to see some of our students with autism become champions in their chosen sports.

“Additionally, we have plans to expand the range of inclusive sports opportunities available to our students. This includes introducing new sports and activities tailored to their interests and abilities, as well as strengthening partnerships with community organizations and sports clubs to provide a wider variety of sporting experiences.”

The future holds the possibility of Renad Academy’s facilities being expanded to include amenities such as a swimming pool and a professional gym, and Essid says: “These additions would further enhance our students' athletic development and provide them with state-of-the-art resources to pursue their sporting ambitions.”







MENAFN29042024004929011400ID1108149648