XS.com Earns Global Powerful Brand & Leader Awards at House of Lords in London

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) London, 29th April 2024 – XS.com, the global market leader in FinTech and financial services for online trading is delighted to announce its exceptional achievements at the “Global Business Conclave 2024” held at the distinguished House of Lords, British Parliament in London, United Kingdom.

At this esteemed event, XSwas honored with two prestigious awards, reaffirming its dedication to excellence and innovation in the financial services sector. Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, graciously accepted these awards on behalf of the global multi-asset broker.

The first award, "Global Powerful Brand", recognizes XS.com's unparalleled brand presence and influence in the global FinTech industry. This accolade underscores XS.com's steadfast commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and superior service to clients worldwide.

The second award, "Global Powerful Leader", celebrates Group CCO, Mr. Wael Hammad's outstanding leadership and vision in propelling XSto new heights of success. Under his guidance, XShas emerged as a market leader, setting new standards for excellence in online trading and financial services.

Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Wael Hammad, Group CCO at XS.com, stated:

We are immensely proud to receive both the “Global Powerful Brand” and “Global Powerful Leader” awards at the Global Business Conclave 2024. These accolades reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the financial services industry.

Global Business Conclave 2024 was an event optimised for invaluable networking experiences and revolutionary idea generation in an action-packed day of transformational talks, panel discussions, social activities and awards.

The awards ceremony was preceded by an insightful panel discussion titled "The Power of Purpose Driven & Ethical Leadership", wherein Mr. Mohamad Ibrahim Group CEO at XSaccompanied the XSdelegation, contributing to the discourse on leadership ethics and its role in driving organizational success.

XSremains committed to empowering traders and investors with advanced technology, deep institutional liquidity, and exceptional service. As it celebrates these prestigious awards, XSreaffirms its dedication to delivering unparalleled value and setting new benchmarks for quality in online trading.

As XSlooks to the future, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and enhancing its services to meet the evolving needs of traders and investors worldwide. With a steadfast focus on exceptional performance, XSis poised to continue its journey as a global leader in the FinTech industry.

XS.com, has recently been recognized with a range of awards that have validated its mission to empower traders with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the dynamic world of trading.







