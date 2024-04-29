The Secretary-General: IsDB’s Establishment and Growth is a True Spirit of Solidarity and Cooperation among the OIC Member States

(MENAFN- OIC) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), which was held in Riyadh on 28th April 2024, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



In his speech on this occasion, the Secretary-General commended the IsDB for the tremendous progress it has made over the 50 years of its existence towards supporting the socio-economic development of the OIC Member States. Reflecting on the past achievements of the IsDB, the Secretary-General stated that the establishment and growth of the IsDB represented a true spirit of solidarity and cooperation among OIC Member States.



The Secretary-General also paid tribute to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the IsDB since its establishment and supporting it with the infrastructure and environment that enabled the Bank to grow and deliver on its mandate. He paid similar homage to other OIC Member States for their unwavering support, which facilitated the IsDB’s operations.



Expressing his condemnation in the strongest terms of the continued Israeli deadliest onslaught in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in thousands of civilians killed, most of them being children and women, and the complete destruction of critical infrastructures in Gaza, the Secretary-General called for collective measures that reinforce the role of the OIC Member States and institutions, including IsDB, in strengthening the resilience of the Palestinian people to alleviate their hardships.



Speaking on the developmental challenges of the OIC Member States and the role of the IsDB in addressing them, the Secretary-General encouraged the IsDB to continue to work towards realizing the objectives of the Organization in key areas such as infrastructure development, poverty alleviation, science, technology, innovation, and education.



The Golden Jubilee Celebration of the IsDB took place on the sidelines of the IsDB Board of Governors Annual Meeting under the theme "Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity, and Prosperity", which started on 27th April 2024, in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it will conclude on 30th April 2024.





