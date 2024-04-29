Amit Shah Viral Video: Delhi Police Files FIR Over Doctored Clips On 'Reservation Issue'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday lodged an FIR in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech on reservation issues on social media platforms.

Police said the the case has been registered under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act. Sources informed newswire ANI that arrests are likely to follow across the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a written complaint, stated that it has found some doctored videos being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter. It also attacked a report containing details of links and social media handles from which these videos are being shared.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police special cell have started the investigation after the case registration into the matter.

Amit Shah doctored video rowOn April 23, at the Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Telangana, Amit Shah had said that \"unconstitutional muslim reservation would be abolished\" if BJP comes into power in Telangana.\"I want to say this if the BJP forms a government then this unconstitutional muslim reservation will be abolished. These rights belong to SC, ST and OBC and it will be given to them by abolishing muslim reservation,\" the minister had said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the video showing Shah promising to scrap reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is“fake”.

The saffron party explained that the original video was of Amit Shah discussing the removal of the 4 per cent \"unconstitutional\" reservation for Muslims in Telangana, and it was edited to falsely depict the Union Home Minister advocating ending Muslim reservation, during a recent Lok Sabha election rally calls it 'tampered speech'On Saturday, the BJP filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh, accusing a social media handle of the Congress of posting a \"tampered speech\" of Amit Shah on the issue of quota for traditionally disadvantaged communities.“Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji did not deliver any such word against the reservation for SC, ST and OBC and tampering of the original speech was done by the social media activists of the Congress party for their political gains and to cause immeasurable damage to the BJP in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and as well as throughout India,” the complaint read.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108149604