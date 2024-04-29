CDA Evolves Into CEDA

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

A New Identity for a New Era of Engagement and Advocacy Across the Americas

WASHINGTON, USA – After 18 years of pioneering work in fostering understanding, dialogue, and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere, with notable work on US-Cuba relations and regional migration, the Center for Democracy in the Americas (CDA) is proud to announce its evolution into CEDA (pronounced seh-dah/se-da), short for the C enter for Engagement and a D vocacy in the A mericas. This rebrand, effective today, marks a significant milestone in the organization's history and sets the stage for an expanded mission to build bridges and catalyze solutions throughout the region.

The decision to rebrand as CEDA is the culmination of an extensive strategic visioning process initiated in 2023, which engaged stakeholders across the spectrum of the organization's work. This process revealed the need for a name and identity that more accurately reflect the organization's broadened scope, innovative approaches, and the dynamic, interconnected nature of the challenges facing the Americas today.

“The organization's new name and visual identity capture the uplifting and pioneering essence of its engagement and advocacy efforts, focusing on policies that enhance the well-being and uphold the dignity and rights of individuals across the Western Hemisphere,” said María José Espinosa, executive director of CEDA.

As CEDA, the organization will continue to leverage its extensive network, deep expertise, and the trust it has built over the past decade and a half, while also embracing new opportunities to drive innovation in engagement and advocacy in areas such as climate change, human rights, democratic governance, and the empowerment of underrepresented voices.

CEDA's commitments, including our dedication to US-Cuba engagement, are as strong as ever. “We will continue to champion policies in the United States and the Americas based on partnership, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue,” said Espinosa. Simultaneously, the rebrand highlights CEDA's expanding role in migration issues, advocating for a rights-based, protection-sensitive migration governance regime that ensures safe, orderly, and humane migration across the region.

“We are immensely grateful to our partners, funders, and the communities we work with for their support” added Francisca Vigaud-Walsh, strategy director at CEDA. “Together, we are poised to make an even greater impact, championing the causes that matter most to the people of the Americas.”

CEDA invites its partners, supporters, and the public to explore the new website at , which provides further details on the organization's strategic direction, values, and ways to get involved.

The post CDA evolves into CEDA appeared first on Caribbean News Global .