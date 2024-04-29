Canada Investing In Semiconductors To Create Jobs, Economic Growth, And New Opportunities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) QUEBEC, Canada – Semiconductors power the world. From computers to medical equipment, to electric vehicles, semiconductors – or microchips – produce so much of what we depend on. They are also critical in the global race to scale up and adopt artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies that have the potential to transform our economies.

As global supply chains adapt to meet increasing demand, we can leverage Canada's innovation and talent to grow our microchip industry, create high-paying jobs for Canadians, and become a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced a new federal investment of $59.9 million to support projects from IBM Canada and the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI), one of Canada's microelectronics research and innovation leaders, to create more semiconductors and unlock economic growth.

“Today's announcement is a massive win for Canada and our dynamic tech sector. It will create high-paying jobs, invest in innovation, strengthen supply chains, and help make sure the most advanced technologies are Canadian-made. Semiconductors power the world, and we're putting Canada at the forefront of that opportunity,” said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

These projects, with a total value of $226.5 million, will support research into ground-breaking quantum technologies, add new manufacturing capacity and capabilities to IBM Canada's semiconductor packaging facility in Bromont, Quebec, and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain in Canada. They will also drive significant growth for Quebec and create more than 280 new highly skilled jobs in the Bromont region. At the same time, IBM Canada and C2MI will help foster the next generation of Canadian innovators in semiconductor packaging and quantum technologies by offering up to 240 co-op positions.

“IBM's investment in Bromont will ensure that Quebec continues to stand out in the industry of microelectronics. This increase in production capacity will solidify Quebec's position within the strategic sector of microelectronics in North America,” said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec's minister of economy, innovation and energy.

Combined with additional support from the government of Quebec, this federal investment, made through the Strategic Innovation Fund, will help IBM Canada keep pace with the market, attract new clients to its Bromont facility, and contribute to a strong domestic production of the semiconductor products that businesses and consumers need. It will also help secure good jobs for Canadians and bring modern, ground-breaking technologies to our shores – furthering semiconductor and quantum research in Canada. This is about investing in innovation to build a strong semiconductor sector in Canada, grow our economy, and create new opportunities for this generation and the next.

“Advanced packaging is a crucial component of the semiconductor industry, and IBM Canada's Bromont plant has led the world in this process for decades. Building upon IBM's 107-year legacy of technology innovation and R&D in Canada, the Canadian semiconductor industry will now become even stronger, allowing for robust supply chains and giving Canadians steady access to even more innovative technologies and products. This announcement represents just one more example of IBM's leadership and commitment to the country's technology and business landscape,” Deb Pimentel, president, IBM Canada, said.

