Apple Needs China More Than China Needs Apple

Apple's cellphone unit sales dropped 25% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 while its market share fell from 20% to 15% over the same period, according to technology market research organization Canalys.

Sources: Data from Canalys, chart by Asia Times

Huawei's sales were up 71%, lifting its market share from 10% to 17%. OPPO and vivo also lost market share, though not as much as Apple. Honor, a discount brand spun off from Huawei, increased its share from 14% to 16%. Xiaomi ranked sixth, close behind Apple.

Sources: Data from Canalys, chart by Asia Times

Counterpoint Market Pulse's data is slightly different but also shows significant declines for Apple and substantial gains for Huawei.

Apple's supplier list for last fiscal year shows Chinese companies have increased their lead, rising to 30%. Taiwanese, American and Japanese companies continued to rank second, third and fourth, though all their numbers declined.

The list includes 187 companies which, according to Apple, accounted for 98% of the company's direct spending on materials, manufacturing and assembly in fiscal 2023, which ended last September.

The number of Vietnamese and Thai companies on the list increased in line with the general exodus of low-cost assembly operations from China to Southeast Asia.

Nikkei Asia's analysis shows 40% growth in the number operating in Vietnam to 35 but 13 of them are actually Chinese suppliers.

The number of South Korean companies on the list declined while the number of European companies rose, but their shares of the total were each less than 10%. The number of Indian companies was unchanged at 14.

More surprising, perhaps, is that Apple's list shows that more than 80% of the company's suppliers have a presence in China.

“There's no supply chain in the world that's more critical to us than China. We've been building up and investing more and more,” Apple CEO Cook told China Daily during his trip to China in March.“Today's factories are so much more modern. And in 10 years from now, we will keep advancing.”