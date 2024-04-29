(MENAFN- The Conversation) A young university with a bold vision

In the heart of Australia's capital, the University of Canberra is renowned for having curiosity, ambition and inclusiveness at its core. We champion a commitment to indigenous Australians, and we visibly serve Canberra's community, while providing leadership nationally and internationally. We challenge the status quo through the pursuit of excellence in teaching, learning and research.

We are now seeking an innovative and visionary person to join us as our new Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health. We are proud of our work-ready and future ready graduates within the health, education, disability and sport sectors. Staff are committed to making significant contributions to the advancement of knowledge in their professions, and to contributing to basic, applied and clinical fields of research.

The Faculty comprises three schools – Nursing and Midwifery, Health Sciences, and Rehabilitation and Exercise Sciences, covering a range of disciplines including Counselling, Medical Radiation Science, Midwifery, Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Psychology, Speech Pathology and Sport and Exercise Science.

The Faculty is the home for the Health Research Institute (HRI), Research Institute for Sport and Exercise (RISE), University of Canberra Centre for Ageing Research and Translation (CARAT) and the Nursing and Midwifery Research Centre – SYNERGY, a partnership between University of Canberra and ACT Health.

The Faculty also plays a leading role in the development of the University's Health and Sports Neighbourhoods. The Health Neighbourhood includes the Health Hub incorporating Student-led clinics, the University of Canberra Hospital – a rehabilitation hospital, Canberra Specialist Medical Centre and a future residential aged care facility and independent living units.

The Sport Neighbourhood is home to ACT Brumbies, UC Capitals and world-class sporting facilities for students and staff. With UC actively planning to become Australia's leading university for sport education and research and to be internationally renowned for its collaborations, innovation, and technology, the Faculty plays a leading role in supporting the UC Sport Strategy 2021 -2026 .

As Executive Dean, you will have the opportunity to shape the future of the Faculty as it responds to the University's decadal strategy which is based on the values embodied in Galambany: Together we work to empower, connect and share knowledge with our people, culture and places.

For further information and a confidential discussion, please contact Natalie Walker who is advising the University on this appointment.

T: +61 (0)2 6243 3673

E: [email protected]

W: walkerexecutivesearch



To understand more about the University of Canberra, the Faculty of Health along with this opportunity, connect to , which contains details on the role and how to apply.

The University reserves the right not to proceed with any appointment or to make an appointment by invitation only.