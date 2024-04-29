BJP MP Sreenivasa Prasad Dies At 76

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "BJP MP from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and former Union minister V Sreenivasa Prasad passed away on Monday. He was 76. He was undergoing a treatment in Bengaluru.

Prasad was a six-time MP from Chamarajanagar and two-time MLA from Nanjangud in Mysuru district March 18 this year, Prasad announced his retirement from electoral politics, marking an end to his almost 50 years in public life is survived by his wife and three daughters Modi asks Karnataka to ditch Congress for its 'perverted' sense of vote bankHe started his political career with the erstwhile Janata Party in 1976 and joined the Congress in 1979. He also had a stint with the JD(S), JD(U), and the Samata Party before joining the BJP served as the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004 BJP sweep THESE Congress-ruled states in Lok Sabha Election 2024?He joined the Congress later, got elected as an MLA in 2013 and became the revenue and religious endowment minister in the Siddaramaiah government 2016, Prasad resigned from the Karnataka Assembly and rejoined the BJP. He contested the 2017 Nanjangud bypolls on a BJP ticket but lost. He then successfully fought the Lok Sabha election from Chamarajanagar in 2019.

