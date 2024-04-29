Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Video' Case: Hassan MP Calls Videos 'Morphed', FIR Lodged, JD(S) Welcomes SIT Probe. 10-Point

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been booked in a sexual harassment case following complaints by his former house help has been filed against the JD(S) MP from Hassan constituency, as well as, his father HD Revanna in connection with the case case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman Revanna 'flees country' amid 'sex video' row: What we know about case involving Deve Gowda's grandsonHere are 10 updates on Prajwal Revanna's sex scandal caseRecently, obscene video clips circulated in Karnataka's Hassan district. Following this, Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, Chairperson of the Women's Commission asked the Karnataka Chief Minister to conduct an SIT probe, a case of sexual harassment has been registered in Holenarasipur police station against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna on a complaint by their cook. The case has been registered under sections 354 A, 354 D, 506, and 509 of the IPC Revanna case: 'Videos morphed', Deve Gowda's grandson claimsAs per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her. The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call Revanna is said to have left the country for Germany Revanna, father booked, complaint flags 'vulgar conversations...'On Sunday, CM Siddaramaiah formed a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna Janata Dal (Secular) has welcomed the SIT probe against Revanna. JD(S) core committee chairman and senior leader GT Devegowda said, \"I don't blame the government for announcing the SIT investigation. We will sit and decide what action needs to be taken over the issue of Prajwal Revanna. For now, I will just say that I welcome the SIT investigation\".The three-member SIT will be headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh. DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar will be members of the team Revanna 'flees country' amid 'sex video' row: What we know about caseRevanna's election agent filed a complaint that morphed videos of the Hassan MP were being circulated online of the women's wing of the Congress on Sunday raised a slogan against the 33-year-old MP and burnt his posters Revanna is eyeing a second term and is contesting against Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of G Puttaswamy Gowda. He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

