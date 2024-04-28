Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advanced its ABS60 60 kWh CERENERGY battery prototypes. The manufacturing of two such batteries dedicated to customer performance testing commenced last year. Altech's joint venture partner, German government owned Fraunhofer IKTS, had initially developed battery packs with capacities of 5 kWh and 10 kWh units. However, with the establishment of the joint venture with Altech, a significant upgrade was undertaken, resulting in the transformation of the battery pack into a substantial 60 kWh unit specifically designed for the grid storage market. Production of two of these substantial 60 kWh battery packs was initiated for the purpose of conducting performance tests and qualifying them for customer use.

The pilot line at Fraunhofer IKTS, situated in Hermsdorf, Germany, has undergone a comprehensive redesign to facilitate the manufacturing of 60 kWh battery prototypes.

Innovative tools and machinery have been developed and implemented specifically for producing the battery cells required for the 60 kWh prototypes. The battery pack is composed of (R)240 CERENERGY cells, each rated at 2.5 V. These cells are organised in 4 rows, each comprising 12 cells, and stacked 5 modules high. The dimensional specifications of the battery packs are 2.6 meters in height, 0.4 meters in length, and 1.0 meter in width. Ensuring adherence to the Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard, the packs are designed to be dust and weatherproof, reflecting high levels of sealing effectiveness for electrical enclosures.

All prototype materials have now been procured from specific suppliers. The crucial stages in cell production involve blending ceramic components, high-pressure pressing, tube formation, and ultimately sintering at 1,600 degrees celsius over a span of several days. Fraunhofer IKTS' Hermsdorf pilot plant facility successfully navigated the entire ceramic tube production, with half of the required tubes now manufactured. The battery cathode electrolyte, comprising sodium chloride and nickel powder granules, was produced using the mixing and pelletising equipment at the Hermsdorf pilot plant. The process of cell assembly, encompassing vacuum filling, heating, and welding, is ongoing, resulting in the completion of approximately half of the cells. To facilitate the infiltration of cathode material into multiple battery cells simultaneously, a vacuum chamber was developed. Promising pass results were obtained from laser welding tests

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">CorporateIggy TanManaging DirectorAltech Batteries LimitedTel: +61-8-6168-1555Email: ... Martin SteinChief Financial OfficerAltech Batteries LimitedTel: +61-8-6168-1555Email: ...