Humanitarian Organisations Call For Improved Safety, Health In Work Place

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Jordanian human rights and labour rights organisations call for increasing occupational safety and health in a changing world of work.

“The annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.” According to UN website, the day is regarded as an awareness-raising campaign focusing on promoting a safety and health culture.

Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights said in a statement made available to The Jordan Times that“A total of 23 work-related fatalities and 48 injuries have been recorded in 2023”.



Tamkeen recommended implementing a periodic evaluation of occupational risks, in order to take the necessary steps, in addition to establishing a comprehensive database for workplace incidents and injuries.

According to figures released by the Social Security Corporation, the rate of approved and recordable work-related injuries increased by 13.1 per cent in 2022, when compared with 2021.

Similarly, the Jordanian Labour Watch called for strengthening the inspection mechanisms and workplace safety oversight and control, particularly at small and medium-sized enterprises.

In its recent research paper, the Jordanian Labour Watch noted that“there are many shortcomings in the enforcement of legislation relating to occupational safety and health in workplace settings...this has led to exacerbations in occupational injuries and deaths”.



Moreover, the paper, which was made available to The Jordan Times, showed that the total number of recorded work-related injuries increased to 23,070 incidents which happened in various sectors, of which 17,746 have been approved in 2022.

The Labour Watch warned that such indicators do not necessarily reflect the actual accidents and injuries taking place at work settings, whereas many businesses do not report all of its incidents. Adding that“the indicators also do not include informal sector operator or workers employed at unorganised work conditions”.



There is a lack of awareness of the importance of applying occupational safety and health measures among workers, according to the Labour Watch which pointed that many employees are faced with psychological workplace violence which underscores the need to set psychological health standards.