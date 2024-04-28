(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's economy is nearing a significant turnaround, with inflation rates expected to fall below 10% in April.



This decrease is a testament to the government's robust economic policies.



President Javier Milei, in a Sunday interview with LN+, expressed optimism about the effectiveness of these measures.



Milei pointed out that wages are now increasing faster than inflation, demonstrating the success of Argentina's anti-inflation effort .



"Our strategies to combat inflation are proving effective," he stated.



This significant shift comes as the country sees three months of decreasing inflation rates due to Milei's austerity measures that have reduced consumer spending.



From February to March, consumer prices rose by 11%, which was less than the expected 12.1%.



Annually, however, inflation reached 287.9%, the most since the early 1990s post-hyperinflation era.







Recent weeks have even shown deflation trends in the food and beverage sectors. "We're seeing the first signs of deflation in certain areas," Milei noted.



Significantly, Milei has reduced the benchmark interest rate from 133% at the start of his term to 60%.



The most recent cut, from 70% to 60%, occurred on April 25, marking his fourth rate cut since taking office in December.

Argentina Targets Inflation Below 10%: A Milei Success Story

Looking forward, Milei announced plans to start repaying government debts to Cammesa , the state-owned energy wholesaler, in June, thanks to a financial surplus.



The government aims to settle these debts with gas and electric companies through a combination of peso-denominated bonds.



President Milei's administration is navigating through economic challenges with strategic rate cuts and debt management.



This strategy is setting Argentina on a path to more stable and sustainable economic conditions.



This narrative captures the hopeful resurgence of Argentina's economy.

