Rohde & Schwarz Expands Footprint In India By Opening New State-Of-The-Art Facility In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On April 22, Rohde & Schwarz has inaugurated a new facility center in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park, housing R&D, system integration as well as calibration and repair services. The opening marks a strategic milestone for the technology company: it not only increases its presence in the third-largest city in India, but also strengthens its commitment to the Make in India initiative of the government by fostering innovation across the automotive, telecom, semiconductor, electronics, aerospace and defense sectors.



Caption: Andreas Pauly, President and Chief Technology Officer of Rohde & Schwarz: "For Rohde & Schwarz, India is not merely a growth market but a vital component of our global strategy."



Rohde & Schwarz India, the Indian subsidiary of the German-based, global technology company Rohde & Schwarz, celebrated the grand opening of its new future-oriented facility located in the heart of Bengaluru's prestigious Manyata Tech Park.

While inaugurating the new offices, Andreas Pauly, President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Rohde & Schwarz, said: "We are proud to expand our presence in Bengaluru. For Rohde & Schwarz, India is not merely a growth market but a vital component of our global strategy. The new facility marks a significant milestone in our journey toward strengthening our position as a trusted partner in India's evolving technological landscape. Moreover, it reflects our contribution to the Make in India initiative through a large team of highly skilled engineers."



For more than 90 years, Rohde & Schwarz has had a tradition of innovation, helping to develop current and future cutting-edge technologies. By expanding R&D activities in India, Rohde & Schwarz is able to enhance technological excellence for the highly dynamic Indian market. The R&D team in Bengaluru is involved in developing next generation solutions for the company's Test and Measurement Division.



Caption: Yatish Mohan, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz India: "For the past 25 years, we have fostered technological advancement in India through strategic partnerships with government agencies, training institutes and technology firms."



Yatish Mohan, Managing Director Rohde & Schwarz India, added: "For the past 25 years, we have fostered technological advancement in India through strategic partnerships with government agencies, training institutes and technology firms. Our presence spans multiple locations throughout the country, encompassing tier-II cities directly and via our extensive channel partner network. We are excited about the opportunities that our new facility brings, allowing us to enhance our services to the Indian technology industry and facilitate innovation in the electronics, semiconductor, automotive and telecommunications sectors."



The new facility houses an ISO 9001 and ISO17025 (NABL) accredited calibration and repair service center, offering precision services to meet the rigorous quality standards of the industry. This addition reinforces the commitment of Rohde & Schwarz to delivering high-quality products and services to its customers across India and beyond. Furthermore, the facility will also encompass sales, applications, systems integration and a dedicated demo display area showcasing various test and measurement equipment and test solutions. This strategic move underscores the company's intention to enhance customer experience and accessibility, providing clients with hands-on experiences and seamless access to cutting-edge technology solutions.





Company :-Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Elroy Fernandes

Email :...