Health For All, Taiwan Can Play A Vital Role

Including Taiwan in WHA meetings, mechanisms, and activities can lead to greater health for people everywhere.

By Charles C.Y. Chou

The upcoming month of May holds much significance, encompassing the themes of love, remembrance, and sacrifice. It heralds Mother's Day in the United States, a time to honor maternal affection. It also marks Memorial Day, a solemn occasion to recognize and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

For enthusiasts of the Star Wars franchise, May holds a special resonance as“the month of the Force.” Amidst these varied observances, this May also brings awareness for global health, with the convening of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA ). As the 77th WHA approaches, slated for May 27 to June 1, 2024, the theme“All for Health, Health for All” underscores the imperative of collective action in safeguarding public well-being.

Yet, amidst this call for inclusivity, Taiwan remains unjustly excluded from World Health Organization (WHO) deliberations, hampering its ability to contribute meaningfully to global health initiatives. This exclusion not only jeopardizes the health rights of Taiwan's 23.5 million citizens but also undermines the WHO's quest for comprehensive global health governance.

Taiwan's engagement with the WHO has been hindered by limitations, with minimal access to WHO meetings -merely seven on average annually from 2012 to 2023. This restricted participation is primarily attributed to obstructive measures by China, compounded by political considerations within the WHO. Despite Taiwan's earnest efforts to join crucial WHO mechanisms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and the Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN), its applications have been met with silence.

During the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan demonstrated solidarity by donating vital medical and personal protective equipment supplies to greatly affected nations. However, its exclusion from key WHO negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement restricts its access to pandemic-related resources and materials, hindering its capacity to contribute fully to global health initiatives.

In light of these interconnected challenges, Taiwan stands ready to extend assistance wherever needed, as exemplified by its support to health emergencies in Ukraine through donations of medical and humanitarian relief resources. We request the WHO to adopt a stance of openness and flexibility, especially guided by principles of professionalism and impartiality, by including Taiwan in the WHA and affording it full participation in WHO activities, and mechanisms. May good health prevail for all, and may Taiwan's rightful place in the global health arena be recognized in the forthcoming WHA.

