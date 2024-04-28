(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Interdisciplinary Institute of Political Economy (IIEP UBA-CONICET) of Argentina will select and fund up to six research proposals that address the challenges of the link between infrastructure, connectivity, and integration in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The call“Connecting Latin America and the Caribbean: Infrastructure for Regional Integration” is aimed at researchers, universities, and think tanks from the region and will remain open until May 31, 2024 .

The main objective is to support research efforts aimed at generating diagnoses and intervention proposals in thematic areas such as measurement, interactions and effects between trade and infrastructure, specific regional integration initiatives, and relevant regulatory and policy frameworks.

Up to six projects will be chosen, which will receive a contribution of $8,000 each and be eligible for the next edition of the Journal of Integration and Trade of the Institute for the Integration of Latin America and the Caribbean (INTAL).

“Faced with the region's opportunities to continue improving cross-border infrastructure, the IDB continues to bet on innovative initiatives that increase connectivity and trade flows, a vehicle to deepen and strengthen regional integration,” said Fabrizio Opertti, manager of the IDB's Integration and Trade Sector.

The call seeks proposals that enable Latin America and the Caribbean's physical and digital integration, boost the region's trade and enhance its global insertion.

On behalf of the IDB, the call is led by the Institute for the Integration of Latin America and the Caribbean (INTAL) of the Integration and Trade Sector together with the Infrastructure and Energy Sector.

For more information on the terms and conditions of the contest, visit .

The post IDB to fund research on infrastructure and regional integration appeared first on Caribbean News Global .