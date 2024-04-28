Turkish Company To Develop Iraqi Agriculture

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Turkiye's Tiryaki Agro has signed a goodwill agreement with the Iraq Development Fund to develop Iraqi agriculture.

The agreement was signed in Baghdad by Mr. Mohammed Al-Najjar, Director of the Iraq Development Fund, and Mr. Ahmet Tiryakioğlu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiryaki Agro.

The ceremony took place with the participation of the Ministers of Trade and senior officials of both countries, as well as the Turkish and Iraqi Foreign Economic Relations Board delegations.

According to the agreement, Tiryaki Agro will strengthen the agricultural sector and support food security by transferring its international experience to Iraq, setting up the " Agro Holding " company.

The company is currently developing a new state-of-the-art agro-industrial complex in Iraq's Umm Qasr Port, including a soybean crushing plant and warehouses.

(Source: Tiryaki Agro)

