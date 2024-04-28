Iraq PM Considers Partnership With UK Agritech Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Jamie Burrows, CEO of Vertical Future , a company specializing in vertical farming technology, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh.

The Prime Minister expressed his desire to collaborate with the global company to bring advanced agricultural technology to Iraq, which faces challenges such as climate change and significant water shortages leading to desertification.

Al-Sudani noted agriculture's priority in the government's agenda and mentioned efforts to modernize farming and irrigation techniques, as well as support for farmers and the private agricultural sector as vital components of the Iraqi economy.

Burrows expressed readiness to operate in Iraq and to collaborate in supporting Iraqi agriculture with modern technology and in utilizing available land for increased production.

The company says its vertical farm systems, "include sophisticated and adaptable lighting, nutrient delivery (aeroponic & hydroponic), effective space utilisation and end to end automation (with in-house robotics), eliminating resource intensive production bottlenecks."

(Sources: PMO, Vertical Future)

