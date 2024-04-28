IBBC Hosts Iraqi Agriculture Minister

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) :

The IBBC Agritech Committee hosted the Iraqi Agriculture Minister, H.E. Abbas Jebur Al Maliky [Dr. Abbas Jabber Al-Maliki] for a three-day introduction visit to British agricultural capabilities, UK ministers, shadow ministers and IBBC members.

Led by Dr Amet Selman of AAA Holding , the Agritech committee chairman, and Mr Christophe Michels, IBBC MD, H.E. Maliky met Lord Johnson, investment minister of the DIT, and two Labour shadow minsters, Mr Wayne David MP MENA shadow minister and Mr Daniel Zeichner shadow minister of agriculture, food, and fisheries to discuss collaboration with the UK.

Earlier H.E. Maliky attended the APPG on Iraq in the House of Lords, led by Baroness Nicholson, where he laid out his areas of interest for Iraq and mentioned wheat yields has already risen from 2m tons to 7m tons, due to new fertilizers and techniques, more than enough to feed the population. He also attended an IBBC dinner hosted by Brigadier James Ellery at the Cavalry and Guards club to meet members informally.

The following day the Minister attended a series of presentations by IBBC university members with agricultural expertise and leading British Agriculture organisations, including Universities of Newcastle, Dundee, Royal Agricultural University, British Water, and UK Agricultural tech association, led by Mr Chris Jackson, and AGtelligence.

On Friday the minister travelled to meet DPD (Date Palm Developments) in Glastonbury to view the tissue cell laboratory with Mr Michels.

Christophe Michels commented:

"The UK's agricultural industry is of interest to HE Mr Maliky and Iraq as they modernise and invest in their agricultural industry and pleasing that IBBC can play a role in this initiative as we all embark on a new industrial initiative to support both countries in their business and ambitions."

Dr Amet Selman said:

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their diligent efforts in organising the recent meetings with the agriculture minister. Your hard work and dedication were instrumental in presenting our knowledge and ambitions within the agricultural sector effectively. These meetings have significantly strengthened cross-member and cross-expert relationships, which are vital for our continued success and delivery of the AgriTech committee objectives."

Baroness Nicholson said:

"It was clear from the start that the Minster was highly delighted to be our special guest and that he learnt much while making new friendships and strengthening his important position."

The post IBBC hosts Iraqi Agriculture Minister first appeared on Iraq Business News .