Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3149815 RIYADH -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired Kuwait's delegation participating in the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh.

3149852 KUWAIT -- The Kuwait-Belgium relations in pictures exhibition took place at the Kuwait National Library, celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations between the two nations.

3149844 PARIS -- Kuwait has bestowed upon a group of French Gulf war veterans an honorary order in recognition of its contributions towards liberation from Iraqi invasion, its embassy in Paris said.

3149854 RIYADH -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, and the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Ghais, discussed Sunday ways to strengthen the energy sector.

3149900 BEIRUT -- The Israeli Occupation army continued heavy bombardment and shelling of South Lebanon, leaving a large trail of destruction to residential neighborhoods, civilian property, and farms. (end)



