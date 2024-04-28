Using Visas Not Intended For Hajj Is Illegal, Says Awqaf Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places has warned that performing Hajj can only be done through Hajj visas, stressing that using visas other than those officially approved is illegal.A ministry statement on Sunday pointed out that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has monitored advertisements for companies and campaigns as well as fake accounts on social networks claiming to organize Hajj at attractive prices, calling for caution against dealing with such campaigns and companies.The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had previously clarified that Umrah, tourism, work, family visit, transit and other types of visas do not qualify their holders to perform Hajj, calling on everyone to abide by the regulations and laws imposed by the official authorities organizing Hajj, and not to get carried away behind fake companies and offices which claim to have commercial Hajj campaigns and other names.