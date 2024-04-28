Princess Muna Participates In Alzheimer's Global Conference In Poland

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) - HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, Honorary Global Ambassador of Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) Organization, participated in the opening of the 36th Global Conference of Alzheimer's Disease International in Krakow, Poland.In a speech, Princess Muna said that Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people around the world, but its impact on people in the Middle East and North Africa is limited.She called for the development of a national plan to address Alzheimer's disease in Jordan.HRH emphasized her commitment to lend her voice to Alzheimer's issues, affected people, families, and caregivers at the Krakow conference.Princess Muna is the first Alzheimer's ambassador from the Middle East, and the fourth ambassador after Queen Silvia of Sweden, Queen Sofia of Spain, and former President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera of Costa Rica.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people are living with Alzheimer's globally, with the number likely to rise to 139 million by 2050.In the Middle East and North Africa, the number of people living with Alzheimer's is currently around 3 million and is expected to increase by 367 percent to more than 13.8 million cases by 2050.Jordan faces challenges in dealing with Alzheimer's disease, including a lack of community awareness of the disease and a lack of available resources for diagnosis, treatment, and care, The government and health associations are making efforts to raise awareness of the disease and provide more resources.