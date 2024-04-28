Kuwaiti Judo Team Secures One Gold, Three Silver Medals In Gulf Youth Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait national Judo team clinched a gold medal along with three silvers at the Gulf Youth Games 2024, held in UAE, and will continue until May 2nd.
Abdullah Al-Daihani secured the gold medal in the 90kg weight category, while Hussein Mahawis (95kg), Ali Al-Shammari (66kg), Ali Al-Jadi (73kg), and Qasem Mishal (81kg) all secured silver medals.
In past few days, in the 55kg weight category, Sultan Al-Otaibi captured the gold medal, while Khaled Al-Kindi, Ali Al-Shammari (66kg), and Saud Al-Enezi (60kg) secured bronze medals.
The competition commenced on April 16th with the participation of 3,500 male and female athletes competing in 24 individual and team events. (end)
