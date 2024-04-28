Kuwait Handball Youth Team Reaches Final In Morocco's Arab Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, April 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait handball youth team qualified for the finals of the Arab Youth Handball tournament, after defeating Saudi Arabia 30-29 on Sunday. The Kuwaiti team will face the winner between the Moroccan team and Tunisia in the semifinal. The tournament currently being held in the city of Casablanca. (end) mry

