Date Corrected**

Muslim World League expresses concern over tension in El Fasher's Sudan



JEDDAH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) expressed its deep concern Sunday over the escalation of military tensions in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in Sudan, reiterating its support for Sudan and its people.

In a statement, the League called on all parties involved to work for a serious and effective dialogue and to commit to the outcomes of the Jeddah talks to reach a comprehensive political solution that preserves the unity of Sudan and achieves the aspirations of its people for peace and stability.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have been waging a war since mid-April last year that left about 13,900 people dead and about 8.5 million displaced and refugees, according to data from the United Nations. (end)

