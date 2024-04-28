Strike At Argentine Health Agency Disrupts Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Next Monday, a pivotal 72-hour strike will commence in Argentina, initiated by the State Workers' Association (ATE).



This action targets the National Service of Agri-Food Health and Quality (Senasa) , risking a halt in exports and disruption of customs operations across the country.



The strike is a reaction to the controversial bill titled "Foundations and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentinians."



As the proposal moves toward debate with a Chamber of Deputies majority, it seeks to reshape the economy through major reforms and privatizations.



Moreover, ATE has voiced strong opposition to the bill, citing its potential to fundamentally dismantle Senasa.



They contend this could significantly reduce public health service quality.







The strike will start at midnight on Monday and continue until Wednesday evening, May 1st.



Meanwhile, Rodolfo Aguilar, secretary of ATE National, announced on X that they will halt all inspections at customs, ports, and airports.



Additionally, he noted that phytosanitary control barriers across Argentina will become non-operational during the strike.



Aguilar noted that the government intends to keep only the import certification operations at Senasa, essential for generating foreign currency.



However, other functions are slated to be outsourced to private entities or provincial governments.



Aguilar predicts that these drastic measures will cause significant economic losses, which he attributes directly to the executive branch's decisions.



This strike challenges proposed legislative changes and underscores widespread dissatisfaction among public sector workers with national policies.



This pivotal moment for Argentina involves balancing governmental authority with labor rights, marking a key chapter in its policy discourse.

