Bolivia’S Bid For Greater Influence In BRICS

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During a significant visit to Russia, Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa confirmed Bolivia's intention to join the BRICS bloc.



BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, actively collaborates to influence global economic and political dynamics.



She declared this group a powerful platform for promoting equitable growth worldwide.



"Joining BRICS would enhance global fairness from Bolivia's perspective," Sosa declared at a press conference with Sergey Lavrov.



Sosa emphasized that Bolivia's BRICS membership would promote its interests and boost Latin America's role in fostering a fairer global landscape.







She cited Bolivia's strategic geographical and developmental stance as vital to regional and global progress.



In turn, Lavrov endorsed Bolivia's bid to join BRICS . As this year's BRICS chair, Russia is committed to welcoming nations that aspire to connect with the bloc.



Russia supports Bolivia's BRICS ambitions, aiming to secure positive outcomes for countries seeking to join or establish lasting partnerships with the bloc.



The Bolivian Foreign Ministry reported that the visit marked a significant advance in Bolivia's diplomatic efforts.



It showcased Bolivia's commitment to international cooperation and dialogue.



Bolivia's invitation to the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg signifies a key milestone in its diplomatic efforts.



It signals increased global integration and recognition.



This move reflects Bolivia's global ambitions, aiming to reshape international economic and political dynamics towards a more balanced future.

