Sudden Exit: The Díaz Duo’S Departure From Vasco

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a dramatic twist, Vasco da Gama announced the dismissal of Ramón Díaz and his son Emiliano through Twitter.



Following a 4-0 loss to Criciúma, this decision left Vasco with three points, near the relegation zone.



Ramón, along with Emiliano, joined Vasco in July 2023, steering the team through various challenges.



They helped the club avoid dropping to Serie B last season and reached the semifinals of this year's Carioca, only to be ousted by Nova Iguaçu.



From July 11, 2023, to April 27, 2024, Ramón managed 41 games, achieving 17 wins, 11 draws, and 13 losses, maintaining a 50% win rate.







Emiliano reflected on their stint with mixed feelings, appreciating the journey despite its sudden end.



He thanked supporters and affirmed their loyalty to Vasco , criticizing the disrespectful nature of their departure.



Ramón shared these feelings, highlighting his unique challenges at Vasco, like fighting relegation for the first time.



He expressed thanks to Vasco fans for their strong support and lamented the unfair and abrupt manner of their dismissal.



Post-departure, Rafael Paiva from the under-20 squad has temporarily taken over the coaching responsibilities.



Vasco's next encounter in the Brasileirão will be against Athletico-PR in Curitiba on May 5, following a match against Fortaleza in the Copa do Brasil.



The abrupt end to Ramón and Emiliano's roles at Vasco marks a notable episode in their careers and Vasco's history.



The details behind their exit continue to captivate, fueling speculation and debate among supporters and sports analysts.



They highlight the often tumultuous nature of football management.

