(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Arthur Lira, leader of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, unveiled a major proposal at the 89th ExpoZebu in Uberaba.



He aims to redefine eligibility for challenging parliamentary decisions at the Supreme Federal Court STF .



During the event, Lira emphasized the backing from his legislative colleagues for this pivotal change.



The reform requires a constitutional amendment, mandating a three-fifths majority from both congressional chambers.



Specifically, it needs 308 votes in the Chamber and 49 in the Senate, spanning two voting sessions.



The Constitution allows entities like e.g. the President and governors to challenge directly what they might perceive as 'unconstitutional acts'.



Lira expressed concerns that challenges by a single legislator or a Supreme Court injunction can overturn parliamentary decisions, causing legal unpredictability.







Moreover, Lira committed to tackling illegal deforestation and mining throughout his tenure ending in January 2025.



He highlighted these issues' negative impact on the global perception of Brazilian agriculture.



Additionally, Lira detailed his strategy to overhaul the tax reform framework.



He plans to form working groups devoid of conflicts of interest to refine the extensive legislation.



The agricultural sector will receive particular attention in the tax reforms to ensure stability and productivity.



At the event, Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro unveiled a new credit line for rural producers with lower interest rates.



Fávaro also unveiled the new Farming Plan to aid producers facing economic challenges.



This initiative aims to prevent defaults arising from price volatility or adverse weather by offering debt restructuring options to all needy farmers.

Background - Brazil's Speaker of the House Seeks Tighter Supreme Court Controls

Already in October 2023, Brazil's National Congress was investigating measures to limit the perceived excessive authority of the Supreme Court (STF).



They discussed setting fixed terms for STF justices and raising the minimum age for new appointees.



A proposed“cooling-off” period for some nominees is also on the table. In the Senate, a proposal aims to limit individual rulings by STF justices.



This plan restricts rulings that suspend laws or presidential actions. It also caps case review periods at six months.



On another front, term limits for justices are under discussion. Some senators favor an eight-year term; others propose fifteen years.

