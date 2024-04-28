(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global "fake news" laws aimed at curbing misinformation have unintentionally threatened journalistic freedom and could impact the crucial 2024 elections.



These laws, intended to protect public discourse, might instead amplify risks, posing a significant challenge to media autonomy.



A study by the Center for News, Technology, and Innovation (CNTI) examined such legislation in 31 countries, from Ethiopia to the Philippines.



Researchers at CNTI, drawing on data from the Center for International Media Assistance, Lexota, and LupaMundi, evaluated 32 statutes.



They discovered that only seven statutes explicitly defined "fake news."



Furthermore, 14 statutes permitted governmental control over this definition, whereas 18 lacked clear guidance, consequently rendering government oversight by default.







This legislative ambiguity prevails across various regimes, impacting 12 democracies among the studied nations.



Severe penalties are on the books, with infractions leading to incarceration, notably up to 20 years in Zimbabwe.



The findings reveal scant safeguards for verifiable news or press independence within these laws.



Ambiguous "fake news" regulations could empower authorities to stifle free press, undermining democratic processes.



In 2024, a record number of national elections will raise concerns about access to reliable reporting and potential media misuse to spread misinformation.



These laws could stifle dissent and restrict press freedom, crucial in electoral contexts.



Laws designed to limit COVID-19 misinformation are vaguely worded, potentially restricting journalistic freedom and access to diverse, factual content.

Election Integrity Threatened by Global "Fake News" Laws

CNTI emphasizes the need for precise legislative language to ensure media rights are protected.



The long-term effects of these laws remain uncertain, with potential chilling effects on journalism.



As journalists may avoid sensitive topics to evade legal repercussions, the center pledges ongoing monitoring of these developments.



Their upcoming work will involve policy analysis, surveys, and interviews to outline modern journalism amid increasing AI and government interference.



This ongoing research aims to adapt journalistic standards to our digital, global era.





