No Precipitation Expected In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) No precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsulaon April 29, Azernews reports citing the NationalHydrometeorological Service.
Mild southeast wind will blow. The temperature will reach +13 -+18 C at night and +25 - +30 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressurewill be around 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 50-60 percentat night and 30-40 percent in the daytime.
Dry weather is also expected in other parts of the country, intermittent showers are possible in mountainous areas winds will blow.
The temperature will be +12 - +17 C at night, +26 - +31 C in thedaytime while in the highlands, it will be +9 - +14 C at night, and+15 - +20 C in the daytime.
MENAFN28042024000195011045ID1108148960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.