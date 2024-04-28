No Precipitation Expected In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) No precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsulaon April 29, Azernews reports citing the NationalHydrometeorological Service.

Mild southeast wind will blow. The temperature will reach +13 -+18 C at night and +25 - +30 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressurewill be around 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 50-60 percentat night and 30-40 percent in the daytime.

Dry weather is also expected in other parts of the country, intermittent showers are possible in mountainous areas winds will blow.

The temperature will be +12 - +17 C at night, +26 - +31 C in thedaytime while in the highlands, it will be +9 - +14 C at night, and+15 - +20 C in the daytime.