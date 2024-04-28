General Staff: 112 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 112 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 40 enemy attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces launched strikes on three enemy personnel concentration areas. Missile units struck a Russian command center.

The enemy launched 1 missile attack, 49 air strikes, and 77 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, and continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 attacks near Kopanky and Novoserhiivka in the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske and the Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region; and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novyi, Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was attempting to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhangelsk, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and Semenivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 11 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times in the vicinity of Staromaiorske, the Donetsk region, with the support of aircraft.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. With the support of aircraft, the Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the vicinity of Krynky, Kherson region

As reported by Ukrinform, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine has escalated, as heavy fighting continued across all front lines this week.